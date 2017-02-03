Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan Share Their Very Different Valentine's Day Plans

It may be cold outside now, but things are heating up in Hollywood!

We caught up with Fifty Shades Darker stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson at the film's premiere last night at The Theater at Ace Hotel, and they opened up to E! News about the new movie, safe words, and of course, what they've got planned for Valentine's Day.

Both actors made it clear that this film would be different from Fifty Shades of Grey, which also opened just in time for V-Day when it came out two years ago. Johnson, who plays Anastasia "Ana" Steele, said Fifty Shades Darker feels more "special."

Having done all this once before (and done some pretty extensive research), she and Dornan were able to "play with characters a bit more, really get into their psyche."