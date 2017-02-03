What Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips Should Get Each Other This Valentine's Day

They always have your back, and you love them for it.

Nothing is better than good friends. Just ask Oprah Winfrey about Gayle King, Michelle Williams about Busy Phillips or Tina Fey about Amy Poehler. They cheer for you when you win, they hold you up when you're down, they even let you vent for hours at a time. Friends are our first loves. They're the people that know your positive and negative attributes, yet decide to stick by your side through it all.