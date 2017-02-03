The Most Instantly Iconic Celebrity Photos of This Generation

Not only did Beyoncé surprise us all when she announced she's pregnant with twins earlier this week, but she also broke records, sparked loads of conversation and even seemed to stop the world for a split second.

Seriously, she took over the No. 1 spot on Instagram as the most liked photo ever, and if you've traveled anywhere outside of the comfort of your own home this week, she's being talked about on some level somewhere—the elevator at work, your local coffee shop, your group text and so on and so forth.