Mariah Carey Works Out in Fishnets and Stilettos, as Only She Can

Ever wanted to know what a diva working out looks like? Well, now you can see.
Mariah Carey shared videos and photos from her time at celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson's gym and showed everyone just what she looks like when she exercises. Naturally, the "Touch My Body" songstress is wearing a skintight body suit, fishnets and stilettos a.k.a. the diva uniform.
The Mariah's World star lifts 20-pound dumbbells, climbs stair masters and even prances around in her heels...all in sky-high heels. "Running amok," she captioned a Boomerang video of her running toward the camera.
"Climb every mountain @gunnarfitness," she wrote alongside a photo of her doing some cardio.
Rihanna joined in on the fun by sharing the latter photo of Carey on her Instagram, noting that Carey's heels are from her collection. "Yo I made it!!! @mariahcarey in #FENTYxPUMA," RiRi wrote.
In addition to working on her fitness, Carey also has been working on her music—with inspiration coming from her James Packer split. The singer recently released "I Don't," which is about the former couple calling off their engagement.
In the breakup ballad she sings sings, "'Cause when you love someone you just don't treat them bad / You messed up all we had / Probably think I'm coming back, but I don't, I don't."
In the episode Mariah opened up about what she learned about herself in that relationship. "Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I've been going through," she said, "and if you're not getting the love that you need from someone that you're supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?"