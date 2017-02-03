The Bachelor and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Collide: Chris Harrison Sounds Off on Fan Favorites Week

If you both can't get enough of The Bachelor and have been missing some of your Bachelor faves, you're in luck.
All next week, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is putting some former stars of the franchise to the test in the hopes of raising money for charity, and it's basically a big, week-long Bachelor reunion with host Chris Harrison
Chris Soules, Tenley Molzahn, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, JP and Ashley Rosenbaum, and DeAnna and Stephen Stagliano will all be attempting to make it to that million dollar question, starting this Monday, and we hopped on the phone with Harrison to find out just what to expect from the week of fan favorites.
E! News: Why do you like doing Bachelor week on Millionaire?
Chris Harrison: I love hosting the show. It's fun as it is, but when [producers] came to me and said hey, you can invite some of your friends and some of your favorite bachelors and bachelorettes on to play for charity, I thought you know, what a great combo. For me to bring the likes of Shawn and Kaitlyn, and Ashley and JP and Chris Soules, and to not really talk about the Bachelor as much as talk about their life, kind of catch up on what they're doing, and show a different side of them. I get to know these people really well, and so it's fun for me to get to show everybody else that side, and I think you get to see a little bit more of that on Millionaire obviously when they're not searching for love.
ABC
What surprised you most about this round?
You would think the couples—because we allow the couples to play together—so you would think the couples would have a massive advantage playing together, but it's actually a little more difficult. Shawn and Kaitlyn, I will say, I underestimated them, because Kaitlyn is such a goofball and she's always laughing and she's always making me laugh, so I have to admit, I underestimated them a little bit. And they did far better than I expected.
Is there anything that you think will really surprise the audience, since you know the bachelors and bachelorettes much better than we do?
What's funny is to see the dynamic. I mean, I know them as couples, but to see the dynamic of who kind of dominates in a pressure situation...nine times out of ten, it's always the woman. To watch Ashley and JP, and there was one situation where JP was 150% sure of an answer, and Ashley still wouldn't pull the trigger. "I don't know, maybe we should use a lifeline." And he's like, "I am telling you, without a doubt, this is the answer," and she's like, "Well, I'm just not sure." It's funny to see the dynamic, because you know it plays out like that at home.
Were there any topics they were particularly good or bad at?
I believe, if I'm not mistaken, Chris Soules got a question that had to do with farming, and I was like, if you miss this, you're going to be run out of Iowa. But that's kind of the beauty of the show. With Millionaire, there are going to be questions that I would think are impossible, but they fall right into your wheelhouse. Our executive producer has a great line, he says trivia's only tough if you don't know the answer. While that's kind of a silly statement, it's true. What's tough for somebody might be simple for you, and vice versa. So it's just interesting to see things that kind of fall into their wheelhouse.
Do the questions get specifically chosen for the Bachelor stars, or or they completely random?
Typically, for a contestant, it's random. For Bachelor fan favorites week, we'll put kind of a fun one early on that a typical contestant wouldn't have, but typically what they'll do is there are, say 14 stacks of questions for the entire day, and they will grab one just at random. So the questions aren't tailored to any contestant.
For example, Arie [Luyendyk] came on Fan Favorites week, and he gambled and gambled and kept going, and all of a sudden, he got a car question. And obviously he's a race car guy, so it was simple for him. You never know what's going to fall into your stack, or into your questions.
ABC
Do you keep up with everyone regularly?
For the most part, I keep up with obviously Kaitlyn and Shawn because they're pretty recent. Ashley and JP I talk to quite a bit because I married them, and they're two of my favorite human beings in the world. Chris Soules…some of them I don't keep up with all the time, but I get to see them time to time, which is great. And that's kind of the beauty of the show, is you make this big circle of friends, and these people that are in my life. Even Tenley, who's obviously an old favorite of mine. She's been on the show several times, and I love her to death. She's a super sweet girl.
Are there any season 21 contestants you want to see compete on Millionaire?
Corinne [Olympios], hands down. And her plus one would have to be her nanny. I will move heaven and earth to make that happen.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Bachelor Fan Favorites Week airs Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10.
Stay tuned for more scoop from Harrison about this season of The Bachelor!