The Bachelor and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Collide: Chris Harrison Sounds Off on Fan Favorites Week

If you both can't get enough of The Bachelor and have been missing some of your Bachelor faves, you're in luck.

All next week, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is putting some former stars of the franchise to the test in the hopes of raising money for charity, and it's basically a big, week-long Bachelor reunion with host Chris Harrison

Chris Soules, Tenley Molzahn, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, JP and Ashley Rosenbaum, and DeAnna and Stephen Stagliano will all be attempting to make it to that million dollar question, starting this Monday, and we hopped on the phone with Harrison to find out just what to expect from the week of fan favorites.