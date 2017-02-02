Why Jennifer Lopez's Friendly Run-In With Casper Smart Shouldn't Surprise You: A History of Her Friendships With Exes

Jennifer Lopez ran into Beau ''Casper Smart earlier this week, and while accidentally reuniting with an ex is typically a daunting idea, it's totally fine in J.Lo's world.

The Latina actress was out and about with bestie Leah Remini for a friend's birthday on Tuesday night when they bumped into Smart who was among the party's guests.

A source told E! News J.Lo—who's been rumored to be dating Drake these days—seemed "happy," while Smart was spotted joking around with her bodyguards.

Despite the cordial reunion, however, another insider made sure to note the two "are not back together or romantic in any capacity."