Inbar Lavi Takes the E!Q: The Imposters Star Plays a Con Artist but She Got Real for Us

Inbar Lavi is the real deal.
She may play an equal-opportunity con artist who loves 'em and leaves 'em in the upcoming new Bravo series Imposters, but off-camera, the Israeli actress is someone you definitely would not want to avoid.
Best known previously for roles in MTV's Underemployed and TNT's The Last Ship, plus guest appearances on the likes of Entourage and Sons of Anarchy, this is Lavi's first turn driving all the action—and considering her character, Maddie, has two husbands and a wife, and at least as many aliases, there's going to be plenty of action.
Particularly when the victims of her long-game cons find out, team up and go after her.
So now that Lavi is playing a number of characters within a character, what better time to get to know the actual woman behind all of it?
We know she's a classically trained dancer and actress who got her start in theater after moving to New York as a teenager. And we know that she's also in the anticipated return of Prison Break to Fox, which is bringing back Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell and everyone else who survived the first go-round.
But to fill in the blanks behind the scenes, we turn it over to Inbar Lavi herself:
Consider many of those feelings mutual!
Joining Lavi in Imposters is Brian Benben, Rob Heaps, Stephen Bishop, Katherine LaNasa and, in a recurring role as the "ultimate fixer" when everything goes awry, Uma Thurman.
Imposters premieres Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
