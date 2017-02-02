Adele Joins Harry Styles' Star-Studded 23rd Birthday Party

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Harry Styles turned 23 Wednesday and partied like a rock star with Adele and other celebs, including an actual rock star.

The 28-year-old pop songstress joined the One Direction singer at his birthday party at Café Habana in Malibu Wednesday during the venue's karaoke night. Adele was spotted drinking margaritas and smoking cigarettes at the bash, E! News has learned.

Styles dressed casually in a tan, black and red printed shirt over a white top, paired with a black jacket. He was photographed smiling and mingling with guests, including two mystery girls, while holding a drink.

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, 54, also joined the fun and took a selfie with Styles and posted it on Instagram.

"Happy Bday @harrystyles f--king rrrrrrright!!!" he wrote.

Cuba Gooding Jr., 49, was also spotted. The actor took the mic to perform some karaoke.

 

The British singer lives about 30 miles away from the restaurant; He bought a home in West Hollywood last year. Fellow Briton Adele has a house in nearby Beverly Hills.

Styles is set to go full Hollywood soon; He will make his big screen debut in Christopher Nolan's WWII drama film Dunkirk this July.

