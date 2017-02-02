Camila Cabello Gets Her Dating Advice From Taylor Swift

You might not think someone like Camila Cabello could ever need dating advice, but she says she does, and she gets it from one of the most successful single ladies in Hollywood: Taylor Swift!
That's right, the 19-year-old opened up to The Sun and revealed she turns to the "Shake It Off" singer when she needs a little help in the love department.
"We talk about love a lot," Cabello revealed. "And if I ever have any questions about love or if there's anything that I'm going through at the time, whether it's with a boy or with a friend, she's a very good person to ask those kind of questions."
T.Swift has found love with a few famous men—including Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles—over the years, which is why Cabello looks to her for guidance. "She's very knowledgeable about that stuff."
Right now, however, Cabello's focus isn't on dating. After leaving Fifth Harmony last month, she's looking toward building out her own vision as a single artist.
Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images
"I spent five years dedicated to the group and all of us focusing on the group and it was an amazing journey," she told the publication. "I'm so proud of everything that we achieved together and every moment that we had together."
She continued, "But you know, just like any artist I felt like it was time to explore my own artistic vision so I just followed my heart and here I am. So those are my plans, I'm just writing now and I'm so excited about just, making music and making the visuals and creating that whole world."
In fact, she's enjoying it so much that she's not too concerned with whether her new music will succeed or not.
"I don't think you can ever tell if a song is going to be a hit. Maybe some people can but I can just tell when something is special to me and I like it, and then hopefully people feel the same way," she explained. "If I love it, there's no risk. If it doesn't succeed then it doesn't matter because I love it, and if it does, then, cool."