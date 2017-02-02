EXCLUSIVE!

Luke and Rayna Reunite on Nashville: Should Deacon Be Worried?

Luke's back!

Nashville fans, prepare for the return of Luke Wheeler tonight as Will Chase is set to appear in tonight's episode of the CMT hit series, and E! News has your exclusive first look at his reunion with Rayna (Connie Britton). 

Wait, before Rayna and Deacon (Charles Esten) fans start rioting on Twitter, just know it's not a romantic reunion, and it doesn't seem like there's any reason to start worrying over the reappearance of Rayna's ex-fiancé, as it seems the duo are meeting in a more professional capacity...which inevitably leads to a conversation about their break-up. 

Nashville, Will Chase

ABC/Mark Levine

In our exclusive clip above, Luke seems to be in a much better place, and even admits to Rayna, "It took me awhile to understand that you and me, we would've been a mistake. But you saw it, and I didn't, and I give you all the credit for that." Whoa!

So what are the former couple working on together? Watch the clip above to find out.

In July 2016, it was announced Chase would be exiting Nashville as a series regular after its move from ABC to CMT, and stars in Time After Time, ABC's upcoming drama. 

In addition to a reuniting with Rayna, fans can also expect to hear Luke sing a new song during the episode, called "Wide Open," which is available for purchase on iTunes

Nashville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CMT.

