Beyoncé's Pregnancy Fashion Is Already as Beyoncé as Can Be: See Her Past Maternity Looks

The singer showcased a slew of stylish looks when she was pregnant with Blue. She even paid tribute to her fans with a sweet maternity Halloween costume.

She wore a one-shoulder orange Lanvin gown on the red carpet and later appeared on stage in a purple sequin Dolce & Gabbana blazer, which she opened dramatically and then rubbed her belly.

The singer had announced her pregnancy with her and husband Jay Z 's first child, daughter Blue Ivy at the 2011 MTV VMAs , where she showcased her baby bump for the first time.

The pop star announced Wednesday on Instagram she is pregnant with twins and posted a photo of herself showcasing her baby bump while wearing a plum Agent Provocateur Lorna scalloped embroidered tulle underwire bra with small pink bows, satin silk charmeuse and mesh powder blue high-waisted Liviara panty with side ruffles and a light green veil while kneeling in front of a display of colorful roses.

Beyoncé is already killing it with the maternity fashion.

