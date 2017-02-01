Beyoncé's Pregnancy Fashion Is Already as Beyoncé as Can Be: See Her Past Maternity Looks

Beyoncé is already killing it with the maternity fashion.
The pop star announced Wednesday on Instagram she is pregnant with twins and posted a photo of herself showcasing her baby bump while wearing a plum Agent Provocateur Lorna scalloped embroidered tulle underwire bra with small pink bows, satin silk charmeuse and mesh powder blue high-waisted Liviara panty with side ruffles and a light green veil while kneeling in front of a display of colorful roses.
Because she's Beyoncé.
The singer had announced her pregnancy with her and husband Jay Z's first child, daughter Blue Ivy at the 2011 MTV VMAs, where she showcased her baby bump for the first time.
She wore a one-shoulder orange Lanvin gown on the red carpet and later appeared on stage in a purple sequin Dolce & Gabbana blazer, which she opened dramatically and then rubbed her belly.
The singer showcased a slew of stylish looks when she was pregnant with Blue. She even paid tribute to her fans with a sweet maternity Halloween costume.