The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Responds to Breakup Rumors Before Lauren Bushnell's Birthday

Love is still in the air for Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell.

Less than three months after The Bachelor couple announced that they had called off their wedding, a new report surfaced Wednesday morning claiming the pair was headed for a split.

But as it turns out, you can't believe everything you read. Just ask Ben himself.

"No need to respond often to rumors or ‘fake news' but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today," he wrote on Instagram while sharing a PDA picture from a recent vacation. "We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side."

Bachelor Nation fans have been following the couple closely after their reality series Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? came to a close at the end of 2016.