It's Been 10 Years Since Tyra Banks Told Everyone to "Kiss My Fat Ass"

"I love my mama. She has helped me to be a strong woman so I can overcome these kind of attacks, but if I had lower self esteem, I would probably be starving myself right now. But, that's exactly what is happening to other women all over this country. So, I have something to say to all of you that have something nasty to say about me or other women who are built like me...women whose names you know, women whose names you don't, women who've been picked on, women whose husbands put them down, women at work or girls in school—I have one thing to say to you: kiss my fat ass."

The audience cheered, fans at home applauded and the statement soon became one of the greatest moments in daytime talk show history.

"I've made millions of dollars with the body I have, so where's the pain in that? If I was in pain, I would have dieted," she told People as the magazine's cover girl that year. "The pain is not there—the pain is someone printing a picture of me and saying those [horrible] things."