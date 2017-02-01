Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Explicit, Private Videos Leaked

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for MTV
Cody Christian has returned to social media after being hacked.
Explicit and private videos of the Teen Wolf star were leaked online and made their rounds last month, but he's not letting the invasion of privacy get him down.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Christian thanked his fans and followers for staying loyal despite that controversy. "Love each and every one of you with all of my heart," he wrote. "Incredibly grateful for the unwavering support. Enjoy the winter finale tonight!"
Love each and every one of you with all of my heart. Incredibly grateful for the unwavering support. Enjoy the winter finale tonight!— Cody Christian (@ReallyCody) February 1, 2017
Meanwhile, a couple of his other Teen Wolf co-stars have also fallen victim to hacking scandals and leaked private photos recently.
And they're not alone.
In fact, in October, a man received an 18-year prison sentence for hacking private accounts of many stars, which led to an exceptional amount of leaked nude photos and videos. In 2012, another hacker was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the same reason. Both cases involved FBI investigations.