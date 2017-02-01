Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Explicit, Private Videos Leaked

Cody Christian has returned to social media after being hacked.

Explicit and private videos of the Teen Wolf star were leaked online and made their rounds last month, but he's not letting the invasion of privacy get him down.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Christian thanked his fans and followers for staying loyal despite that controversy. "Love each and every one of you with all of my heart," he wrote. "Incredibly grateful for the unwavering support. Enjoy the winter finale tonight!"