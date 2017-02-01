Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Steps Out With Boyfriend Gary Anderson

Amid her ongoing divorce drama with estranged husband Tarek El Moussa, Christina El Moussa has found new love.
The Flip or Flop star was spotted by In Touch magazine with her boyfriend Gary Anderson, who is a contractor. Although the HGTV couple announced their split in mid-December, the two had been secretly separated for eight months, giving them plenty of time to move on. Both Tarek and Christina admitted to People magazine that they had been seeing other people.
"We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life," the former couple told People magazine. "We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward."
They continued, "We have both dated other people following the separation, but neither of us is ready to announce anything in terms of another relationship."
Courtesy of In Touch
But it seems Christina is ready to go public with Gary. The photos show them walking arm in arm, so they're not hiding anything.
Despite the dramatic rumors that have been plaguing Tarek and Christina's divorce, a source close to them told E! News that they are doing fine since the split.
"They have nothing but respect for each other," a source close to the couple told E! News. "They are co-parenting successfully. They will be in each other's lives forever."
Tarek also released his own statement combating the salacious headlines. "No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and 'fake news' that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our businesses," Tarek said in a statement to E! News.