Interested in getting the look? All you need is Pat McGrath Labs Lust 004 and to click here for a complete tutorial.

"What we're doing right now is a glitter lip that I've seen in shoots and on the runway, but I haven't really seen people do it in a music video," said the video vixen. "I'm just really stoked about the lips right now. I feel like I have a disco ball on my face."

Wake up early with the singer in London—"it's earlier than I care to even say"—and head onto the set of her and Zayn Malik 's latest music video, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." What's more? She heads into the makeup chair with celeb makeup artist Lorrie Turk , and the end result is unreal—specifically those sparkling, ruby-red lips .

So enjoy all the behind-the-scenes goodness the above video has to offer!

People would kill for this kind of face time with Taylor Swift .

