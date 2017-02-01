Bobby Cannavale Celebrates Son Rocco's 1st Birthday With First Full Picture of His Face

Happy birthday, young Rocco!

Bobby Cannavale celebrated his son's first birthday with a rare photo of his baby boy that includes his full face. In the photo Cannavale poses with his son on a gorgeous Australian beach.

The Vinyl actor typically shares photos of Rocco that only show his backside or the bottom half of his mug, so the full photo is a rare and welcomed treat. Not pictured is Rocco's mom, Australian actress Rose Byrne, who is probably snapping the pic!

"Happy Birthday my beautiful boy #therock #1," he captioned the pic.

Even though this couple couldn't be happier about their lives with "The Rock," Byrne admitted to E! News that motherhood is something you have to get used to.