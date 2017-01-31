Jerrika Hinton Will Likely Leave Grey's Anatomy After Season 13

The project, which is currently untitled, is about a multi-racial family with four grown children—one biological, and three adopted—who find their bonds tested when one of the children begins seeing things the rest cannot.

Hinton plays Ashley, one of the adopted children, who was born in America to Somalian refugees and adopted after her mother died. Ashley is married with a four year-old child and runs a fashion website, according to Deadline.

Grey's Anatomy has not been officially renewed for a 14th season, but the whole world might go into shock if it were canceled, so it's pretty safe to assume it will be back.

ABC had no comment on Hinton's exit. The most recent cast member to leave the show is Sara Ramirez, who left after season 12.