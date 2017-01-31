Johnny Depp's Former Business Managers Respond to Actor's $25 Million Lawsuit

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Johnny Depp's former business managers are fighting back against the actor's latest lawsuit.
The Mandel Company filed a cross complaint this week where they are seeking more than $560,000 in unpaid commissions and credit card fees. At the same time, they are responding to Johnny's accusations that they mismanaged his business affairs.
"TMG did everything within its power over the last 17 years to protect Depp from himself and to keep Depp financially solvent," the cross-complaint stated. "However, ultimately TMG did not have the power or ability to control Depp's spending or his numerous other vices, or to force Depp to make wiser financial decisions."
In the court documents obtained by E! News, The Mandel Company also lists several of the actor's expenses including Johnny's constant use of private planes that amounted to an additional $200,000 a month in expenses.
The actor also allegedly employed a staff of approximately 40 full-time employees around the world, costing at least $300,000 per month to maintain. He also spent $30,000 per month on expensive wines that he had flown to him around the world.
When asked to comment on the latest financial claims, Johnny's attorney released a statement that stated: "How cataloguing alleged spending by Mr. Depp of his own money could somehow absolve the defendants of their large and multi-faceted mosaic of wrongdoing will ultimately be determined by the Court."
Earlier this month, Johnny's team filed a $25 million lawsuit where they alleged The Mandel Company's actions made the actor lose "tens of millions of dollars." As a result, Johnny was "forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG's self-dealing and gross misconduct."
At the time, The Mandel Group called the lawsuit a "complete fabrication."
"For 30 years, Joel and Rob Mandel, and their company The Management Group, have been trusted business managers to some of the most successful individuals and companies in the entertainment business," TMG's statement read. "For 17 of those years, they did everything possible to protect Depp from his irresponsible and profligate spending."
The Mandel Company has demanded a trial by jury on all issues.