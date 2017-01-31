Kesha and Dr. Luke's Legal Battle Continues as Producer Seeks Another Defamation Lawsuit Over Texts Sent to Lady Gaga

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
New updates in Kesha and Dr. Luke's ongoing legal battle paint an admittedly ugly picture.
In documents filed Monday night and obtained by E! News, both the pop singer and music producer she's suing for sexual assault asked a New York judge to amend their respective counterclaim suits.
Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald) is seeking to add another defamation lawsuit against Kesha over an alleged text message sent by the recording artist to Lady Gagain February 2016. As for the text's contents, his legal team claims Kesha told Gaga that another singer was "raped by the same man," referencing Dr. Luke as said man.
Dr. Luke has always maintained his innocence amidst the accusations. As E! News previously reported, Katy Perryis also involved in an April 2016 text between Gaga and Kesha, though to what extent she is involved is still unclear.
In a statement to E! News, Dr. Luke's legal representative says of the development, "Dr. Luke seeks to add an additional defamation claim against Kesha based upon the discovery of another false and defamatory statement she made about him that was part of her calculated effort to harm his reputation and business."
Shortly after, Kesha filed her own set of documents that claimed Dr. Luke, whose label she is legally bound to release a new album through, has yet to approve any song, a release date or promotional plan. The "True Color" singer's attorneys also claim their client is still owed royalties from Dr. Luke.
"Kesha cannot be expected to work for a man who has verbally abused her, made physical threats against her, and sued her and her mother for punitive damages in an attempt to bankrupt them both," the documents say.
In the same statement from Dr. Luke's legal camp, they tell us, "Kesha's new proposed counterclaim simply repeats the meritless and untrue allegations that were set forth in her earlier pleadings and which Dr. Luke fully disputes."
E! News has reached out Kesha's legal team for further comment.