Lifetime Will Also Have a Menendez Brothers Film This Year—and Courtney Love Is Starring in It

Never one to let a good TV trend pass them by, Lifetime is jumping on the Menendez brothers train with an original movie about the murderous siblings. And they've enlisted one heck of an eyebrow-raising actress to star in the film.

Courtney Love—yes, that Courtney Love—will star in the untitled Menendez movie as Kitty Menendez, Erik and Lyle's ill-fated mother, E! News has confirmed. Per the cable network, their take on the infamous case will reveal the extreme abuse the brothers endured at their father's hand, while their mother looked the other way. Casting is underway for Erik and Lyle, as well as their father, Jose.