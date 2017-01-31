Making a Murderer Season 2 Might Arrive This Year

It has now been over a year since the debut of the Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer, but the wait for new episodes may actually end this year.

People reports that new episodes of the highly popular true crime series will possibly be released before the end of 2017, as confirmed by a Netflix spokeswoman, though "we have no launch date set as of yet."

The second season is currently in production in Wisconsin, but reportedly, not even very many people at Netflix know much about it. "Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we're getting because we're wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we're trying to be sensitive to that," Netflix VP Cindy Holland told USA Today.