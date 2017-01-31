Inside Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd's Date Night: Exchanging ''Googly Eyes'' and Holding Hands

Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd play on-screen lovers on Scream Queens, but they've had everyone wondering about the status of their real-life relationship over the last few months.
Though they've never confirmed or denied romance rumors, they've been spotted kissing and hanging out in public. Not to mention, Lautner has stuck by Lourd's side following the devastating deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.
Now, E! News has learned the pair spent a romantic evening together on Monday night, cuddling close as they watched a private Kings Of Leon concert.
The show was held at the iHeart theater in Burbank, California, and lasted about an hour. A source tells E! News, the pair was "smiling and singing along" throughout the concert, "clapping and swaying back and forth."
Though our insider didn't see them kiss, we're told, "They were definitely googly-eyed looking at each other. On the way out, they held hands and were walking closely to one another. She put her head on his shoulder for a quick moment."
Though the couple didn't snap any photos, Bachelor alum (and Becca Tilley's boyfriend) Robert Graham got a pic with Lautner.
"Same but different - watching the kings tonight @kingsofleon," he captioned the pic with his arm around the actor. "Make sure you catch their @iheartradio show on @directv 2/15 9pm ET/PT #iHeartKOL."
Meanwhile, Lautner and Lourd first had romance rumors swirling in early December after their Scream Queens co-star Keke Palmer posted a photo of the two making out on Snapchat.
Lautner has also been a huge support for Lourd following the deaths of her mother and grandmother.
In fact, the day after her mother's death, Lautner took to Instagram to pen a touching message to Lourd. "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met," he wrote. "Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd."
In the days following both Fisher's and Reynolds' passing, Lautner was spotted spending more time with Lourd. He even accompanied her on a much-needed getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, following the stars' funeral service earlier this month.
Friends or lovers or both, we're sure Lourd is certainly glad to have Lautner by her side throughout this trying time.