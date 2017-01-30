Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Can't Stop Kissing in Italy: See More Pics From Their Romantic Vacation

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have taken their romance abroad!
The new couple were spotted in Italy this weekend and appeared unable to keep their hands off each other as they traveled throughout Venice on their romantic getaway.
They jetted off late last week—sometime after their fun-filled date at a Los Angeles arcade—and were spotted on Friday in Florence visiting Michelangelo's statue of David at Accademia Gallery Museum. They stopped at Trattoria Borgo Antico for dinner later that night.
In fact, photogs captured the two enjoying their dinner date and even sharing a kiss in the middle of it!
"Selena was very sweet and very loving," on onlooker told E! news of their romantic date. "She would caress his face and kiss him often. He makes her laugh and she was completely focused on him. It was like no one else existed, just the two of them. They were completely immersed in one another."
Though we thought they were just "having fun," taking a very public, romantic vacation seems to say something different.
"Their romance is moving quickly, but they are OK with that," an insider exclusively tells E! News. "They are exclusively dating each other. Selena is not one to date around, and when she cares and opens up to a man, she makes sure it's the real thing."
Still, we're told, "They are just dating. Abel is taking it slow but respects Selena and wants to see where this may go. They haven't called each other boyfriend or girlfriend yet, but they are exclusively just with each other. They are both very smitten about each other."
The source added, "Abel is extremely romantic, and their time in Italy was perfect. They are enjoying getting to explore each other's worlds."
After their dinner, photogs caught the couple showing PDA while taking in the Italian evening. At one point, the R&B singer wrapped his arms around his girlfriend, kissing her on the cheek as she appeared to snap a selfie on her phone.
Gomez looked chic in a red sweatshirt, which she paired with cropped jeans and heels, wearing her hair back in a bun. The Weeknd, on the other hand, opted for a more casual look in white tennis shoes and a matching white hat, which he paired with a denim coat, dark pants and accessorized with a gold chain.
After exploring Florence, the pair was spotted on Sunday enjoying Venice. Not only did they travel through the Venice canals by boat (how romantic is that?!), but they also took in the sights of a few museums.
Gomez cuddled close to her man while strolling along during their sight-seeing expedition, only letting go of him to snap pictures along the way.
She opted for a long, navy blue coat for the trip with boots and pink round glasses. Her man also donned similar shades in blue, but opted for a camouflage sweatshirt layered underneath a denim jacket and jeans for the trip.
SelGo even took a second to capture a video of her fashionable beau, posting (and later deleting) it on Instagram. Though the video only showed the "Starboy" singer for a second, she captioned it with the heart-eye emoji, proving she's totally swooning over her man.
Despite the lovey-dovey moments though, there are a few reasons Gomez and The Weeknd are taking things slow.
"Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and The Weeknd was just getting out of a relationship [with Bella Hadid], plus putting out his new album," an insider previously told E! News.
Nonetheless, they're definitely enjoying one another's company. "He really likes her. They text every day," our insider added. "They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities."