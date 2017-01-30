Hollywood, Listen Up: Jimmy Kimmel Explains How to Win an Oscar

According to Jimmy Kimmel, winning an Oscar is as simple as four steps. 

This year's Academy Awards host decided to share his personal insight into landing the highest honor in Tinseltown when he issued this latest promo for the ceremony on Feb. 26.

"I get so many letters from people asking me, 'How do I win one of these?'" he says into the camera. So, first thing's first—become a waiter. 

"Next, you have to go to a lot of auditions," he advised. "Finally, when you do get the role, you have to act your little heart out." 

If all goes according to plan, you'll be accepting one of those golden statuettes in no time. "It's just that simple!" Kimmel quipped. 

Photos

Oscars 2017: Notable Nominees

While we know it's a bit more complicated than Kimmel makes it sound, a handful of stars are celebrating their first Oscar nominations after years of honing their craft in the business. That group includes Lion's Dev PatelHacksaw Ridge's Andrew GarfieldLoving's Ruth Neggaand Moonlight's Naomie Harris

"It still hasn't fully sunk in," Patel told E!'s Giuliana Rancic of the nomination on the SAG Award red carpet. "I am overwhelmingly grateful and just freaked out equally."

"I am truly humbled by the news this morning, and I thank the Academy for this recognition," Negga said in a statement to E! News. "Today, to be among such extraordinary women - my fellow nominees, my peers with films this year, and the legendary performers whose work of years past has long inspired me...this means a great deal to me."

