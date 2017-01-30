Hilary Duff Opens Up About Ex-Boyfriend Jason Walsh

For reasons Hilary declines to discuss, the couple called it quits in November. Though they had only been linked together for five months, they had actually been dating much longer. "We were seeing each other for a while. People don't know the ins and outs of everything," she says. "It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie]."

Before she began dating Jason, Hilary made sure to give Mike a heads-up—and not just because they share custody of 4-year-old son Luca Comrie. In fact, she and Mike tell each other whenever they begin dating someone new. "I don't want to talk too much about that. But yeah, we do. We feel like it's respectful to keep everybody in the loop," she tells Cosmopolitan. "I don't know as much about his life as he knows about mine because mine's a lot more public."