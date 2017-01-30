Jamie Dornan Sheds His Christian Grey Veneer With a Shaved Head

GOME / AKM-GSI
Jamie Dornan has a new 'do.
Weeks ahead of the release of Fifty Shades Darker, the Irish actor was seen walking through Los Angeles International Airport in a casual ensemble complete with a shaved head and full beard.
The new look has fans wondering whether the change is due to personal preference or if it's connected to an upcoming role. The 34-year-old father of two is rumored to be starring in next year's Robin Hood along with Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx.
While we wait to see what exactly inspired the new look, the buzz cut is certainly a departure from the luscious locks and subtle scruff synonymous with his signature character, Christian Grey.
On Feb. 10, Dornan returns to the silver screen as the handsome, BDSM-practicing mogul in the second installment of E.L. James' controversial trilogy. While the actor has fielded comparisons to his on-screen counterpart since he first appeared in the role in 2015, hair isn't the only thing that separates the two.
"[Christian Grey's] not the sort of bloke I'd get along with," the actor said in an interview with GQ Australia. "All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh—I wouldn't imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don't think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates."
Not only would the two never be friends, but Dornan has no interest in Grey's bedroom behavior.
"I'd never seen any form of S&M before this, I had no interest in that world," he told the magazine. "I've always been open-minded and liberal—I'd never judge anyone's sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there's a million different ways to please yourself, sexually."
(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)