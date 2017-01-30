Selena Gomez Makes Her Romance With The Weeknd Instagram Official

Selena Gomez just said everything without saying anything at all.
Amid a trip to Italy with The Weeknd, the 24-year-old songstress shared a video of her "Starboy" beau on Instagram as they traveled through the canals of Venice via boat. While the video showed very little aside from a stoic Weeknd sporting shades in a black and white filter, it was Gomez's caption that did all the talking—this woman has hearts in her eyes. However, the video was deleted shortly after.
Meanwhile, this was the first time either one had publicly commented on the budding romance since they were caught kissing by paparazzi after a private dinner date at L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi.
The duo clearly have a penchant for Italian cuisine as two weeks later, they jetted off to Europe and were spotted on Friday in Florence visiting Michelangelo's statue of David at Accademia Gallery Museum and stopping at Trattoria Borgo Antico for some native fare.
By Sunday, the stars were sighted in Venice where fans squeezed in a few selfies with Gomez. While The Weeknd didn't squeeze into the photos, fans confirmed he was traveling with the "Same Old Love" star.
While they did make things official digitally, according to sources, we shouldn't start using the L-word when it comes to these two just yet. "As of now, they are just having fun and enjoying each other," one insider told E! News.
"They are taking things slow and getting to know each other," a second source echoed. "Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and The Weeknd was just getting out of a relationship [with Bella Hadid], plus putting out his new album."
Nevertheless, if all the touchy photos aren't proof enough, the two are definitely getting along.
"He really likes her. They text every day," our insider revealed. "They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities."