Has Any Cast Been More Excited to Win a SAG Award Than Hidden Figures? (No They Have Not)

We'll excuse you if you need to catch your breath, because man was that an emotional roller coaster ride.

Of course, it was the best kind of ride: One that ends on the highest note possible.

In the final award of the 2017 SAG Awards, the cast of Hidden Figures won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. And after the horror of the Golden Globes and that Hidden Fences nonsense, it was about dang time. While the entire viewing audience collectively cheered as the movie's title was called, perhaps no one was more jazzed than the cast members themselves. And, dare we say, no one will ever be that jazzed again.