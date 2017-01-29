Claire Foy Makes Her SAG Win for Best Actress in a TV Drama All About Her Costars

"Thank you everyone, whoever has made the show ever, but this is a night for actors, so I want to talk about actors, because I love them, and I'm very very honored to be one. There's over 250 actors in the show, all of whom are cast by Nina Gold and Robert Stern, who can I just say, really support and encourage and champion the actors that they cast, and we all need a champion, so thank you very much."

She gave shout outs to Lithgow and castmates Victoria Hamilton and Vanessa Kirby, along with Jared Harris, but there was one costar she needed to single out.

"But one actor in particular I'm going to really embarrass: Matt Smith," she said to much applause. You're not only a really spontaneous, exciting, incredibly talented actor, but you're also my friend, Matt. And thank you for making this job a joy, and for making me laugh. I love you very much."