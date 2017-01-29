John Lithgow Takes Home His First Win for Best Male Actor in a TV Drama at the 2017 SAG Awards

Congratulations, John Lithgow!

The Crown star took home the award for Best Male Actor in a Television Drama at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, marking his first-ever win in this category.

Taking to the podium to deliver an emotional speech filled with gratitude, Lithgow admitted, "I never would have cast myself as Winston Churchill. This was the bright idea of Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry and Nina Gold."

He went on to thank the show's costumer as well as his dialect coach and the other members of the cast, including his co-star Claire Foy, who took home the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama.

"These are the people who delivered me up to this podium," he said.