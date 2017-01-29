Dolly Parton Brings the Laughs at the 2017 SAG Awards With Help From Her "Double D's" and Lily Tomlin

Ladies and gentlemen, can we give it up for Dolly Parton?

During the 2017 SAG Awards Sunday night, the country singer was brought onstage to help present Lily Tomlin with the Life Achievement Award.

While her close friend Jane Fonda was unable to join her after getting sick, Dolly couldn't help but bring the laughs and jokes to the packed house.

"Greetings from Dollywood, Hollywood. I almost didn't get in. Seriously, I didn't. They were holding me backstage, kept wanting to see my I.D.'s," she shared with the Shrine Auditorium audience. "Well I think they wanted to see I.D.'s, maybe double D's."

She added, "Well, I'm glad to get that off my chest."