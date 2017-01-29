Orange Is the New Black Wins Third Consecutive Outstanding Ensemble in a TV Comedy Award at the 2017 SAG Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
For the third straight year, the massive cast of Orange Is the New Black had to find a way to cram all 486 of themselves onto the stage at the Shrine Auditorium as they took home the honor of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
OK, we're kidding. There's only 37 (!!) of them, but still, there's no denying that the Netflix hit has one massive cast. Massively talented, too, but that should go without saying at this point.
"Is everybody up?" star Taylor Schilling had to ask before she could begin with her acceptance speech.
"We would like to thank SAG and AFTRA and everyone at Netflix...and of course the brilliant Jenji Kohan, who we wouldn't be able to this without her," she began. "But mostly, we'd like to say that we stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing generations of families who have sought a better life here from places like Nigeria, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Ireland. And we know that it's going to be up to us, and all of you, probably, too, to keep telling stories that show what unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us."
Prior to taking home the award, OITNB star Danielle Brooks stopped by for a chat on the red carpet with E! News' Brad Goreski, where she revealed that season five of the series will unfold over just three days of narrative. "It will be very detailed, very intense, and you better get ready," she teased. "Get your popcorn, your tissues, everything. I don't know when it's coming out because they never tell us, but sometime in the summer."