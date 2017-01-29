Rami Malek Reveals the Surprising Inspiration Behind His Bespoke Red Carpet Fashion Choices at the 2017 SAG Awards

So, what was it about this particular suit? "I'm wearing Dior. This was designed by their designer Kris Van Assche," he said. "I saw it in one of the runway shows and said, 'Boom. Please send it.'" Of course, it's easy to do that when you're one of the new faces of the legendary design house.

Should Malek take home the Actor for his work on the show, will his acceptance speech comes as easy? "I think about stuff to say all the time and I just go back in my head and say, 'That sounds ludicrous. Please don't open your mouth and say that,'" he revealed. "I think short and sweet, if you are fortunate enough to get up there, is the best way to handle these things. Throw a little comedy in there."

Malek faces some stiff competition this evening, up against Sterling K. Brown, Peter Dinklage, John Lithgow and Kevin Spacey in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series category.