James Marsden Takes Mini-Me Son to 2017 SAG Awards, Plus: More Celebrities Who Brought Family Members

Forget date night. The 2017 SAG Awards was a family affair!

James Marsden followed the trend, tapping his 15-year-old son Jack Marsden as his date for the memorable evening. E! News chatted with the lookalike father-son duo, and from the looks of our conversation with mini-Marsden, he hopes to follow in dad's footsteps toward superstardom!

"I'm going to try and do music," Jack revealed after the Westworld star admitted, "My time is over. I'm literally passing on the baton to the next generation."

Jack seems to have a pretty great head on his shoulders as James added, "I actually go to him for advice... Just stay true to your heart and respect others. All those good human things we try to teach each other."