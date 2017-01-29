EXCLUSIVE!

Sofia Vergara Reveals at SAG Awards 2017 What Joe Manganiello Loves About Her

Sofia Vergara knows what husband Joe Manganiello loves about her: In her words, "everything!"

The sassy star made her comments to E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards Sunday. Manganiello accompanied Vergara, whose ABC show Modern Family is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the eighth year in a row, but did not take part in her interview. Luckily, when it comes to her, his wife is able to speak for him.

"What he loves about me—I think everything," Vergara said, laughing. 

When asked what are Manganiello's pet peeves about her, the actress said, "I don't even know what that is."

"No I'm perfect," she said. "I don't do anything to...there's nothing that bothers him."

The two, who wed more than a year ago, certainly look more in love than ever and made for a very handsome couple on the red carpet, with Vergara wearing a strapless Zuhair Murad tea-length dress with a sparkling silver bodice and black skirt with silver accents and the actor sporting a black tux.

Vergara told Rancic she and her husband "feel like we're newlyweds."

The two recently partied like rock stars at his 40th birthday "Joechella" party, which featured a performance from '80s rock and comedy band Steel Panther. The birthday boy even joined the group on stage to belt out some tunes.

"I got the flowers ready and the balloons," Vergara told E! News. "I put like the good touches."

"It was a good party," she said. "We only throw good parties." 

