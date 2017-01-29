John Legend Praises Ryan Gosling's Piano Skills (& Gives an Update on Baby Luna!) at the 2017 SAG Awards

Michelle Williams, Ariel Winter, Sophie Turner & More Stars Hit the SAG Awards 2017 Red Carpet: See the Fashion Police Verdict!
John Legend is possibly one of the luckiest people in Hollywood right now.
As if it weren't enough to be an incredible and beloved musician and activist who has won 10 Grammy awards, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar, he's also in one of the most buzzed about (and award-winning) movies of the season with two Hollywood faves.
When Guiliana Rancic caught up with him on the E! Red Carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards, Legend had nothing but praise for his scene partner, Ryan Goslingwho is nominated for best actor tonight.
"First of all, I was impressed with him because he had to learn to look like he could be a virtuosic piano player, and he had never really done that. And I was truly impressed by the ability he had to quickly pick up the piano in a way that was very impressive and looked great on camera," Legend says, which is high praise considering he is an accomplished piano player himself.
Legend also gushed about Emma Stone (who is nominated tonight) and JK Simmons, who also star in the musical.
"So many great people in the film, and I'm just happy to be part of it."
Legend is also enviably lucky in his personal life. He and wife Chrissy Teigenwelcomed their daughter Luna nine months ago, and she might just be one of the cutest babies we've ever seen.
"She's crawling around, she's like standing up if she pulls up on the coffee table. Not walking quite yet, but she's quite a handful now that she's moving around on her own," he shared on the carpet.