Gwendoline Christie's Game of Thrones Season 7 Teases at the 2017 SAG Award Are...Interesting

Sometimes stars hit the red carpet ready to spill some juicy scoop about the new seasons of their hit show—like OITNB's Danielle Brooks, say—and sometimes, you get what Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie just offered up at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actress, nominated for the Actor this evening along with the sprawling cast of HBO's epic saga for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, stopped on the red carpet for a chat with E! News' Brad Goreski, and the Fashion Police host tried his hardest to get something, anything, out of Gwendoline. And unless someone in Westeros has suddenly invented the combustion engine, we've got a feeling she was pulling our legs.