Dev Patel Had to Fight for His Role in Lion: "There Were A Lot of Reservations About Me"

Dev Patel's fame is skyrocketing, but it didn't rise without a fight.

Nearly a decade after his breakout role in the 2008 critically acclaimed Slumdog Millionaire, the 26-year-old star admitted his first role almost got in the way of landing the character that would earn him his first Oscar nomination.

"There were a lot of reservations about me being the guy from Slumdog. They're like, 'We've seen that. We need someone fresh and new and hungry,' and they just wanted someone that could really transform for the role," he revealed to E!'s Giuliana Rancic live on the red carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards.

"I had to go in and really prove myself and fight against this preconceived notion that everyone had in the room, which made me want it even more really."