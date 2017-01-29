EXCLUSIVE!

The Stranger Things Kids Are Already Making the 2017 SAG Awards Delightful

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gwendoline Christie, SAG Awards 2017

Gwendoline Christie's Game of Thrones Season 7 Teases at the 2017 SAG Award Are...Interesting

Matt Smith, Claire Foy, 2017 SAG Awards, Couples

The Crown's Claire Foy Keeps Her Golden Globe in the Bathroom Because Any Other Place Would Be "Crass"

Anna Chlumsky, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

What Anna Chlumsky Learns From Watching Julia Louis-Dreyfus at Work on Veep

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Stranger Things kids are slowly learning to master the awards show circuit, but that doesn't mean they're not still keeping things a little bit...strange. 

When  Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp stopped to talk to E!'s Brad Goreski on the red carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards, we were dazzled before they even said a word. 

All four boys were decked out in incredible suits—a blue velvet suit by Mango on Schnapp, a jewel green number by Topman on Wolfhard, a bespoke tux by Bookatailor for McLaughlin, and a classic black J. Crew suit on Matarazzo—showing up most of the grown men on the carpet. 

Photos

2017 SAG Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

They sounded off on the two years of "training on not to say anything" they've been given so as to not spill too many Stranger Things secrets, and spilled on their jealousy-inducing interactions with famous fans like Amy Schumer, Justin Timberlake, and Reese Witherspoon. And that was all before Millie Bobby Brown even showed up to take over the interview!

"I was like, I have to photobomb them!" the actress, nominated tonight for best actress in a TV drama and dressed in a bright red custom Georgio Armani dress, declares as she gleefully joins her castmates. "You guys look great!" 

Read

SAG Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Stranger Things, SAG Awards

E!

Even before their interview, the cast was already making waves on the carpet by photobombing (video bombing?) other interviews, including Danielle Brooks of Orange is the New Black. McLaughlin can be seen in the background dancing and making hand gestures, and basically doing his best to pull focus away from Brooks' OITNB scoop

Given the fact that the group is presenting one of tonight's awards and they're all nominated as a drama ensemble, we're going to guess we're in for a whole night of delightful strangeness from these kids. 

Stranger Things returns to Netflix sometime this year.

TAGS/ Stranger Things , 2017 SAG Awards , TV , Top Stories