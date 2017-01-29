SAG Awards 2017: Kaley Cuoco, Sterling K. Brown and More Stars Get Red Carpet Ready on Instagram

Behind every red carpet look is one incredible team.

Shortly before the 2017 SAG Awards began Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium, Hollywood's biggest stars called upon their hair, makeup and glam teams to make them look their absolute best. Lucky for us, some stars decided to document it on Instagram.

Before celebrating the year with The Big Bang Theory cast, Kaley Cuoco took to social media and gave credit to a few special people.

"[Hair] angel @cervandohair, [makeup] bff @jamiemakeupgreenberg #sagawards," the actress shared with her 3 million followers.

As you likely could have guessed, Kaley wasn't alone in being active on social media. From Sterling K. Brown's morning ritual with his wife to John Krasinski's candid photo with Emily Blunt, take a look at the special moments before the red carpet in our gallery below.