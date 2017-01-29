Pantsuits, Happy Tears and the Morning After: The Best Things the Celebs Told Us at the SAG Awards

"Tomorrow at 7 a.m. I'll be back at work!" — Sterling K. Brown making us all feel inferior with our work ethic.

"Can I tell you it is so hot out here for the SAG Awards that you need something to kind of suck up everything." — The power of wearing pants, by Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks.

"They hand out papers that say, you can say this, and you can't say that, and we have to read it over before we come here." — How the cast of Stranger Things keeps the spoilers to a minimum.

"I'm obsessed with E! and I watch you guys every single night." — Tell us more, Millie Bobby Brown!

"I tried to keep things low-key, but we were out dancing and things kind of...spiraled." —Ariel Winter's birthday celebrations are all of us.