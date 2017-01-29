SAG Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See All the Fashion as the Actors Gather to Celebrate the Year's Best Performances

2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
Next stop on the award season train: Actorsville!
Tonight it will be all about the best performances of the past year at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where stars of both film and television will be honored. And thanks to some nomination selections that for once didn't entirely mirror the Golden Globes, there could be quite a few surprises tonight!
But first and foremost for those following along at home—the fashion.
As the night rolls on, we'll have every star who poses for a pic on that red carpet in our arrivals gallery, and we know you can't wait to see what Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, Michelle Williams, Viola Davis, Amy Adams and more are going to be wearing.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Also among the nominees tonight are Meryl Streep, Ryan Gosling, Sterling K. Brown, Sarah Paulson, Bryan Cranston, Casey Affleck, Denzel Washington, Dev Patel, Nicole Kidmanand the casts of the most buzzed-about shows, including Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Westworld and Black-ish.
Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will be on hand to present their 9 to 5 costar Lily Tomlin with the Life Achievement Award.
And if all of that doesn't get you pretty psyched for the show... well, at least there's all this fashion to savor and E!'s Live From the Red Carpet to watch. Enjoy!