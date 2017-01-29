David Beckham Shares Intimate Details About Life With Victoria Beckham: "We Stay Together Because We Love Each Other"

Karwai Tang/WireImage
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham really are couples goals.
The soccer star opened up in a rare interview on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs about life with his wife and their four "amazing" children, Harper Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham. While discussing the early stages of their relationship, David admitted that Posh Spice's manager at the time was very protective and didn't want their relationship out in public.
"We used to just sit in the carpark and talk," David said of their first dates. "We used to kiss, of course, and just spend time together."
Since then the athlete has very few regrets, but there is one that he would change if he could: the matching purple outfits from his and Victoria's lavish wedding in 1991. "I even had a top hat in purple," he noted. "What was I thinking?"
He added, "I look like the guys out of Dumb and Dumber."
The couple's over-the-top nuptials are one of the most famous (and expensive) celebrity weddings. They were treated like royalty, which is fitting considering it took place at a Dublin castle! Victoria and David played king and queen, sitting on red velvet thrones throughout the evening. Victoria wore a tight-fitting silk ivory gown with an incredible 20-foot train, along with a gold, diamond-encrusted crown. Their 250 guests were greeted by trumpeters, entertained by Elton John and given a fireworks show at the end of the night.
Looking back, David said they had a reason for planning their wedding the way they did. "It was the thing to do around that time," he said, laughing. "We have renewed our vows since that time. It was a lot more private with only six people."
Married for nearly two decades, the British couple has proved Hollywood marriages can last. David credits his "strong family unit" for why their relationship has lasted so many years.
"We have got strong parents too and they taught us the right values. Of course you make mistakes and we all know that marriage is difficult at times. It is about working through it," he explained. "We have come up against tough times. But we know each other better than anyone else knows us. And we talk."
And for anyone who thinks they're still together for any other reason than love, think again. "Do we stay together because it is a brand? Of course not," David said. "We stay together because we love each other and because we have four amazing children."