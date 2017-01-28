The Weeknd Gives Selena Gomez the Sweetest Look During Romantic Italy Trip

Selena Gomez is a lucky, lucky girl.

Many girls would love to have a guy look at her the way The Weeknd looked at the singer during their trip to Italy.

The new couple traveled to Florence earlier this week. On Friday, they were photographed getting out of a black SUV together, with The Weeknd giving Selena a look of pure devotion, and walking together with her holding onto his arm.

They also visited the Accademia Gallery Museum, where Michelangelo's famous statue of David is displayed. E! News had previously learned Selena and The Weeknd had lunch at Trattoria Borgo Antico for lunch.