Law & Order's Saffron Burrows Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Saffron Burrows has a big reason to celebrate 2017.

E! News has exclusively learned that the Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Alice Winnie Balian-Burrows on January 23.

Back in September, Saffron revealed she was expecting with wife Alison Balian when she debuted her baby bump on a red carpet in New York City.

While celebrating the premiere of Bridget Jones's Baby at the Paris Theatre, the actress' black dress couldn't conceal a visible baby bump.

Saffron and Alison, who are also parents to a son, have tried to keep their family life relatively private in recent years.