Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Juggling Business and Motherhood: "I Just Try to Do the Best That I Can"

No matter what she commits to, Jennifer Lopez is always ready to give all she has.
Between performing all her hits in Las Vegas, shooting Shades of Blue and raising two children, the "On the Floor" singer has more than a busy schedule.
Thursday night was no different when the fashion designer celebrated the launch of Jennifer Lopez and Giuseppe Zanotti's shoe capsule collection at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills.
As a busy mom herself, E! News' Catt Sadler had to ask a question so many fans want to know: How does Jenny From the Block juggle it all?
"I came in from my first two appointments and I had to start getting ready for this and when I left, [my kids] were eating hot dogs and I was like okay, I'm going to let that go. And then I got back and they suggested tacos for dinner and I said no!" she shared with us. "We're going to do chicken breasts. We're going to make a cobb salad. You can have a little bread and butter but come on."
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jennifer continued, "Let's be serious here. Just because I'm working today doesn't mean it's taco, pizza, hot dog day. It was crazy... I just try to do the best that I can."
For her latest business venture, Jennifer collaborated with Italian luxury shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti for new capsule footwear and accessories collection available at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and more select retailers around the world.
When asked what gets the J. Lo stamp on a shoe, Giuseppe had the perfect answer.
"I think it's a cocktail of emotion: Of familiarity, sex appeal and also love, passion," he shared. Jennifer added, "Yes! He gets me. I get him and that's why he's a genius."
As Jennifer continues balancing family time and work time, some may wonder how she keeps going. Let's just say if you enjoy what you do, it doesn't always feel like work.
"I just love what I do. I feel very fortunate. To now be here launching my own shoe collection with an amazing artist and being able to work with amazing artists and do what I love, that's where I get my stamina," she shared with E! News. "I live with a lot of gratitude."
