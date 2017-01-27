Hollywood's Top Skin Experts Share Their All-Time Favorite Drugstore Products

You know their names, but their faces may totally escape you.

Kate Somerville, Murad, Dr. Dennis Gross...sound familiar?

You see their brands every time you walk through the skin-care section of a beauty store. Or you spot celebs like Vanessa Hudgens strolling out of their clinics with fresh, glowing skin. But how much do you really know about the dermatologists and aestheticians behind their best-selling eponymous line?

Sure, they have high-profile clients (we're talking First Family status) and cult followings, but at the end of day, they're all beauty pros who want to share their skin-care gospel. Luckily for you, we've rounded up the major players, along with their favorite products and sage advice—free of charge!