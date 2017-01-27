Ed Sheeran Explains How Not Being the "Popular Kid" Made Him and Taylor Swift Want to Win

Ed Sheeran is making one thing clear—he wants to be number one.

Weeks ahead of the debut of his third studio album, Divide, the two-time Grammy Award winner has his eye on the top spot of the charts.

"There are a lot of singer-songwriters around now. I'm not the first but there are more than before. I'm very happy for everyone to be in the same race as me, even if they copy every single thing I've done," he said in the March issue of British GQ. "In a 100m sprint to get a No1 album I just know I'm going to win. I don't care who's doing what. I just know I'm going to win. I'm going to make sure I come first."