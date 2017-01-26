Watch Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's Sexy Fifty Shades Darker Music Video

Baby, baby, we feel crazy in love with this music video.
After much anticipation, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik finally released the finished product to their Fifty Shades Darker single called "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."
Shot at London's historic St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel and helmed by acclaimed director Grant Singer, the famous pair act out a wide variety of emotions as they sing about love and heartbreak in a song already climbing the charts.
"I don't wanna live forever, 'cause I know I'll be living in vain," the pair belt out. "And I don't wanna fit wherever, I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home."
Fans can purchase the soundtrack in stores when the movie is released February 10 or can pre-order online now.
Back in December, Taylor and Zayn pleasantly surprised music lovers with the release of their unexpected collaboration.
Famous fans including Gigi Hadid and Lena Dunham couldn't help but express their excitement at the finished product.
"Holy motherf--king s--t!!! My boyfriend [Jack Antonoff] is a genius and he wrote the new single from Fifty Shades Darker with Sam Dew and my girl @taylorswift (who has never sounded more sultry)" the Girls star wrote on social media. "And then there's @zayn blowing up my whole heart. SO. DAMN. PROUD of @jackantonoff."
And while Taylor hasn't released any of her own songs since the launch of her album 1989 in October 2014, the singer's songwriting skills were recently showcased on Little Big Town's latest hit "Better Man." BRB, time to watch this video again and again.
